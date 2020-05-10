Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

LUNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Luna Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of LUNA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 860,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,957. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

