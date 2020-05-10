LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 708,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $35,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of LYB traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

