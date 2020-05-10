Macatawa Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macatawa Bank to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $241.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCBC shares. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

