MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.MAXIMUS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 404,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,765. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several analysts have commented on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

