Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

