mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of mCig Inc (OTCMKTS:MCIG) were down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 274,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,981,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

mCig Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCIG)

mCig, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

