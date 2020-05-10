Melrose Industries’ (MRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Melrose Industries to a neutral rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 128 ($1.68) target price (down previously from GBX 235 ($3.09)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 188.11 ($2.47).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON:MRO traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 96 ($1.26). The company had a trading volume of 32,846,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.62. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries will post 1182.9999771 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

In other news, insider Simon Antony Peckham purchased 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,766 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.