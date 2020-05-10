Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 659,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.