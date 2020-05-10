Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 360.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,669,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

