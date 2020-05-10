MHI Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.0% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 412,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

