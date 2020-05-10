MHI Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

MHI Funds LLC lowered its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 4.3% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. 1,438,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,910. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

