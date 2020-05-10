MHI Funds LLC Lowers Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

MHI Funds LLC decreased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the period. Magna International comprises 2.6% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 309.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

MGA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. 1,202,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,881. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

