MHI Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

MHI Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for about 3.2% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 4,411,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,880. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

