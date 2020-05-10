MHI Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

MHI Funds LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,948 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 2.5% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 253,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 107,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 564,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,624. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

