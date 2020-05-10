MHI Funds LLC Sells 15,036 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MHI Funds LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.3% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $115.83. 4,240,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

