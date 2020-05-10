MHI Funds LLC Sells 15,961 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MHI Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 6.1% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 10,554,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,255 shares of company stock worth $6,346,655. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

