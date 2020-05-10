MHI Funds LLC Sells 41,229 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

MHI Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,229 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

