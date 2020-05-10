MHI Funds LLC Sells 47,591 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MHI Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,591 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 13,431,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 691,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,090 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.