MHI Funds LLC Sells 6,999 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MHI Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.6% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $115.00. 4,324,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,173. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

