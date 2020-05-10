MHI Funds LLC Sells 7,790 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MHI Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.0% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,187,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

