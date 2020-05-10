MHI Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MHI Funds LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 3.1% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,900,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

