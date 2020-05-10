MHI Funds LLC Trims Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

MHI Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, hitting $68.25. 1,358,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

