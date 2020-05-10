Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.78. 450,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.92 and a 200 day moving average of $486.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.