Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 310 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,979,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

