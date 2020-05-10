Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,191,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

