Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 790,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 1.4% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,151,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 394,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. 8,497,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.51.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.