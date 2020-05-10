Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.