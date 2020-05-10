Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 17,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,588,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.84. 60,612,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,468,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

