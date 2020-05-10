Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 154 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock worth $23,542,752. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Shares of EW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.84. 627,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,928. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.34. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.