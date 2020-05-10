Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 192 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,173,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,481. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 246.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

