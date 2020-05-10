Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Trading Down 8%

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCVT)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 16,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

About Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

