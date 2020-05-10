Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 1,006 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 512,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Edison International by 19.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $2,613,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. 1,507,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,035. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

