Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 11,100 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CBRL traded up $7.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,057. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

