Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,679. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

