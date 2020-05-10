Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $51,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 841.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,262,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,173. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.