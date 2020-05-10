Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. 2,191,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

