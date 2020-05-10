Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.56 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in American Tower by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

