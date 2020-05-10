Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $4.33 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after buying an additional 438,369 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

NYSE:NEE traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.73. 2,825,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.40. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

