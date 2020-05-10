Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 14.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 35.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WU traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 6,829,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

