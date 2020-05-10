Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,048,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,246,000. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.36% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.