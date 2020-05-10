Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,978,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,886,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.31% of KeyCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,221,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,312,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

