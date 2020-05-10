Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 104,611 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,611 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 3.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.11% of Enbridge worth $63,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 9.1% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enbridge by 20.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 12.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 24,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 181,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,292,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 119,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $32.04. 5,745,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,348. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

