Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 181,872 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,872 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.42% of Whirlpool worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

NYSE WHR traded up $5.70 on Friday, reaching $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 699,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $133.27. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

