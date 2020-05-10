Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 49,792 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,792 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,634,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 747,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $10,863,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 690,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 40,887 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $23.73. 1,979,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

