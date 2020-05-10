Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,164 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $57,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $274.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

