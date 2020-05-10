Mizuho Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $125.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Shares of TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $182.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

