Mizuho Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.45.

Twilio stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

