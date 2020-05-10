Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $26.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 656,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,050. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

