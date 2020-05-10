Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Mobile Mini has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mobile Mini has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mobile Mini to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MINI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

