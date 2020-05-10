Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,239 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,891. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.